SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P Biotech worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 186,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,759. SPDR S&P Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

