Southwestern Energy (SWN) Position Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,397 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 216.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,012,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,454,000 after buying an additional 33,527,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,092,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,902,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031,138 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 13,799,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after buying an additional 5,294,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,233,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

