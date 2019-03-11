Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Taylor & Martin Group (TMG) Stock Price

News articles about Taylor & Martin Group (NYSE:TMG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Taylor & Martin Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TMG stock opened at $0.08 on Monday.

Taylor & Martin Group, Inc provide marketplaces and value-added solutions for the liquidation of pre-owned capital assets, excess inventory and returned consumer goods. The Company’s platform, which it refers to as its TMG Complete Solution, offers a range of services, including pre-owned capital assets, such as commercial trucks and trailers, agricultural, construction and industrial equipment, and excess inventory and returned consumer goods, such as footwear, apparel and accessories, electronics and general merchandise.

