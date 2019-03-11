SLS International Inc (SLS) Receives $7.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of SLS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on SLS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Angelos M. Stergiou sold 23,277 shares of SLS International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $29,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

