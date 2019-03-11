Skechers USA Inc (SKX) President Sells $2,326,808.82 in Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) President Michael Greenberg sold 71,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,326,808.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skechers USA alerts:

On Thursday, February 28th, Michael Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $3,038,400.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Greenberg sold 220,336 shares of Skechers USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,506,847.52.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skechers USA by 335.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Skechers USA by 3,516.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,903,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,133,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,796,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Skechers USA by 2,192.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,958 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Skechers USA Inc (SKX) President Sells $2,326,808.82 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/skechers-usa-inc-skx-president-sells-2326808-82-in-stock.html.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.