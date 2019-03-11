Skechers USA Inc (SKX) President Sells $2,326,808.82 in Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) President Michael Greenberg sold 71,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,326,808.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 28th, Michael Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $3,038,400.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Michael Greenberg sold 220,336 shares of Skechers USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,506,847.52.
Shares of SKX stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skechers USA by 335.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Skechers USA by 3,516.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,903,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,133,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,796,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Skechers USA by 2,192.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,958 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.
Skechers USA Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.