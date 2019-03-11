Short Interest in Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Expands By 1.9%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,685,206 shares, a growth of 1.9% from the February 15th total of 1,653,201 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.23. 45,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,523. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.32.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, Director John C. Goff purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Goff purchased 99,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $286,012.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter.

MCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 target price on Contango Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on Contango Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

WARNING: “Short Interest in Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Expands By 1.9%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/short-interest-in-contango-oil-gas-mcf-expands-by-1-9.html.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.