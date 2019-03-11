Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Grows By 3.4%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,135,461 shares, a growth of 3.4% from the February 15th total of 6,898,007 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,063,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.07. 4,631,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,984. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,849,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,342,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,359 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,625,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,219 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,157,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 2,742.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,088,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,190 shares during the period.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

