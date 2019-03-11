Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,133 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in DowDuPont by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWDP traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,211. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DWDP. Zacks Investment Research raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

