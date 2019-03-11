Shake Shack (SHAK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $45.08 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.08 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $1,055,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,621.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,059 shares of company stock worth $13,965,710. 30.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shake Shack by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

