Servicemaster Global (SERV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.26

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 31079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.35 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,846,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,248 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 299.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,552,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,902,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,518,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides termite and pest control, cleaning, and restoration services in residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through, Terminix and the Franchise Services Group segments. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

