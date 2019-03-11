SEI Investments (SEIC) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,118,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,188 shares of company stock worth $8,986,396. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

