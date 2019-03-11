Scharf Investments LLC Sells 171,751 Shares of Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 171,751 shares during the period. Gentex comprises 2.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 1.15% of Gentex worth $61,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Gentex by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 295,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 192,037 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gentex by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 129,069 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,558.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $632,880. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Longbow Research lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Gentex stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. 25,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,267. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.41 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

