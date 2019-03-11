Scharf Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 441.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.79. 2,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,821. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

