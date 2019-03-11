Scharf Investments LLC Has $123.43 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (HSY)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,151,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,293 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 4.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $123,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hershey by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 47.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Hershey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.87. 7,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,536. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

In related news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $536,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,152 shares of company stock worth $3,184,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

