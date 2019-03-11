SCANA Co. (SCG) Shares Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 330.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,949 shares during the quarter. SCANA comprises approximately 1.5% of ARP Americas LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in SCANA were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SCANA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SCANA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SCANA by 1,034.2% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SCANA by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in SCANA during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCG opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03. SCANA Co. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $51.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Williams Capital upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

SCANA Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

