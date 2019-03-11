Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 500,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,144. The company has a market cap of $990.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $224,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

