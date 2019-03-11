San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.67% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 68,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJT traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,165. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 829.8 net wells.

