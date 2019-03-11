Sabre Corp (SABR) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 293.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sabre worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,366,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $570,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,695 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sabre by 2,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,374,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 229.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $3,520,354.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $923.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.19 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/sabre-corp-sabr-holdings-raised-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.