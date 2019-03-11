Rubies Hits Market Capitalization of $64,172.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $64,172.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00023655 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00034678 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001965 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000830 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . Rubies’ official website is rbies.org

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

