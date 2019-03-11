Royce & Associates LP Sells 38,000 Shares of Novanta Inc (NOVT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novanta by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $83.00. 302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.50. Novanta Inc has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $84.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $405,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

