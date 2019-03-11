Royce & Associates LP Has $4.21 Million Position in Investar Holding Corp (ISTR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.78% of Investar worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Investar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Investar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Investar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investar by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,383 shares of company stock valued at $57,135. Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Investar Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $221.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Investar had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

