Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 3,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $472,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research set a $51.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Longbow Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

