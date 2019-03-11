Roundview Capital LLC Has $729,000 Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 49.68%.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

