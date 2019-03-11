Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ArQule (ARQL)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded ArQule from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ArQule presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.80.

NASDAQ ARQL opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The company has a market cap of $553.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.14. ArQule has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

