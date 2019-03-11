Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Hits $11.01 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, C2CX, Bittrex and DragonEX. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $1.68 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00076364 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000125 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,610,593 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, C2CX, Huobi, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Binance, DragonEX, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

