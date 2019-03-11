Reviewing PCSB Financial (PCSB) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PCSB Financial and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCSB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 17.75% 3.27% 0.63% Quaint Oak Bancorp 12.47% 8.72% 0.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of PCSB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Risk & Volatility

PCSB Financial has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCSB Financial and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $50.48 million 7.18 $6.60 million N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $16.07 million 1.54 $2.00 million N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It provides its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company operates through its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a regional office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

