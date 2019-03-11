Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (RH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

RH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.36. 8,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $164.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Restoration Hardware worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

