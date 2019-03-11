Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rolls-Royce (RR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) recently:

3/11/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,242 ($16.23) to GBX 1,284 ($16.78). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/1/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

1/24/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

1/10/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

LON:RR traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 885.40 ($11.57). 3,056,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43). The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Rolls-Royce’s payout ratio is presently -0.09%.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, with a total value of £986.70 ($1,289.30). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,938.29 ($2,532.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 457 shares of company stock worth $390,671.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

