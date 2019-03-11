Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (ALV, AVDR, AWI, BYD.UN, CFP, HBM, III, NTRA, OBE, OGC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 11th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$125.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CSFB currently has C$10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We’re positive on the deal, which provides NTRA with $50M of non-dilutive financing upfront, royalties on future BGI revenues, and further decentralization of its testing OUS. We don’t understand why the stock is not up 10-15%+ on this news; regardless, we view this deal as a material positive and would buy NTRA stock here. Natera is one of our top picks for 2019 and trades at just 2.9x Street ’20 revs (below its peak of ~5x just 7 months ago). We reiterate our $25 PT and turn our focus to NTRA’s Q4 call tomorrow night. The deal. Under the 10-year agreement, BGI will pay Natera $50 million in upfront licensing fees and prepaid royalties in Q1. Natera will also receive ongoing royalty payments. Natera will prepay BGI Genomics $6M for sequencing services related to this partnership.””

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.65.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.25.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

