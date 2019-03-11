Red Pulse (RPX) Achieves Market Cap of $12.56 Million

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Red Pulse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Coinrail, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Red Pulse Profile

Red Pulse (RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.