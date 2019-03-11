Raymond James Lowers Obsidian Energy (OBE) to Mkt Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obsidian Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

NYSE:OBE opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $149.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.69. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 53.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Obsidian Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Obsidian Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Obsidian Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Obsidian Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 481,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Obsidian Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.