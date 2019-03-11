Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Actuant Co. (ATU)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Actuant were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATU. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Actuant by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,061,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 402,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Actuant by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,704,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after buying an additional 258,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Actuant by 145.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Actuant by 1,460.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 170,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Actuant in the third quarter worth about $3,669,000.

Get Actuant alerts:

In other news, VP Roger Roundhouse sold 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $231,908.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATU shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Actuant from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Actuant from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Actuant in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Actuant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of ATU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. 7,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Actuant Co. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Actuant had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/raymond-james-associates-reduces-position-in-actuant-co-atu.html.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU).

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.