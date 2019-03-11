Raymond James & Associates Purchases 30,423 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $143,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,766,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,766,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,921,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,225,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,873,000 after acquiring an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,884.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $91.61. 614,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James & Associates Purchases 30,423 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/raymond-james-associates-purchases-30423-shares-of-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.