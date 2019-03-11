Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IDEX were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,982,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,997,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,197,000 after acquiring an additional 95,176 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IDEX by 10,176.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,856,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,290,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,112,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Shares of IEX traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $322,510.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,510.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

