Rational Ag (RAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €573.25 ($666.57).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €643.00 ($747.67) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Get Rational alerts:

FRA:RAA opened at €566.00 ($658.14) on Monday. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.