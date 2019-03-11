Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of AAR Corp. (AIR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AAR by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

AAR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.19. 86,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,393. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $51.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 30,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 612,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,728,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

