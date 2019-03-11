Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $23,639,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 526,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 365,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,708,000 after purchasing an additional 317,949 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $6,714,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 559,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 217,395 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

MDC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 2.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $33.47.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $858.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $81,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $848,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,500 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

