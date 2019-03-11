Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18,776.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

ISBC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 268,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $3,305,673.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $51,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,100 shares of company stock worth $3,739,273. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

