Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in New York Times Co (NYT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of New York Times worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2,331.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,230,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,042 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,650. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other New York Times news, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $789,572.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,107.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $460,698.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,352.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,642 shares of company stock worth $5,279,956 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

