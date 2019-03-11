QUALCOMM (QCOM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QCOM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of QCOM opened at $53.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 9,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $524,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 104.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 351,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 179,455 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 109,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 279,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

