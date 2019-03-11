Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest and CoinEgg. Qbao has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $147,914.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003679 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00022278 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

