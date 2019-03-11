Prudential PLC Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 954,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $82,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $101.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $810.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.93.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

