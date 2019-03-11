Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.33% of Yum! Brands worth $94,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM opened at $96.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $588,004.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,892.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tanya L. Domier bought 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,897.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,727 shares of company stock worth $9,913,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

