Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.54 Million

Brokerages expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to post sales of $515.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.45 million. Propetro reported sales of $385.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Propetro.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Propetro in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Propetro from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

PUMP traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,526. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.70. Propetro has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

