Primo Water (PRMW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Primo Water from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.20 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

In related news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $27,011.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Primo Water by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Primo Water by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.