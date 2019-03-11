PRGX Global (PRGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “PRGX Global, Inc., formerly PRG-Schultz International, Inc., provides audit, analytics, and advisory services in order to improve client financial performance. The Company’s recovery audit services comprise taking client transaction data, transforming it for analysis, identification of errors, and working with vendors or providers to recover overpaid cash. It audits merchandise purchases, accounts payable, lease and property payments, telecom, freight, marketing and media expenses, taxes, import duties, and healthcare claims. The Company’s analytics services include fraud detection and prevention services, such as detecting, deterring, and preventing fraud; custom analytics services, including discovering the value of unstructured data; benchmarking services; and spend analytic services. Its advisory services consist of working capital optimization, enterprise cost reduction, finance transformation, and corporate performance management. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRGX. ValuEngine downgraded PRGX Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $8.72 on Friday. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.44 million. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,627 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,091,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

