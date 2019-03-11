PNM Resources Inc (PNM) CFO Sells $624,960.00 in Stock

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 14,000 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $624,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,020.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,856,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

