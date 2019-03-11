Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.54.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE PSXP opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.17 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.31 per share, with a total value of $68,639.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.