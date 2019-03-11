PG&E (PCG) versus Genie Energy (GNE) Financial Survey

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PG&E and Genie Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E $17.14 billion 0.59 $1.66 billion $4.00 4.85 Genie Energy $264.20 million 0.84 -$6.99 million N/A N/A

PG&E has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy.

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PG&E does not pay a dividend. PG&E has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PG&E and Genie Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E 1 12 4 0 2.18 Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PG&E currently has a consensus price target of $23.91, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. Given PG&E’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PG&E is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of PG&E shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Genie Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PG&E shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PG&E and Genie Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E 0.89% 10.17% 2.87% Genie Energy 3.42% 32.68% 13.70%

Risk and Volatility

PG&E has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genie Energy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genie Energy beats PG&E on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

