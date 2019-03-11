Pentair PLC (PNR) Receives $48.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other Pentair news, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,002.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $48,404.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,794 shares of company stock worth $482,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. 69,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,381. Pentair has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $740.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.